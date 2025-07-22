The GWM Tank 500 has potentially unlocked a new stream of customers by finally becoming available with a turbo-diesel engine, but only in Thailand for now.

GWM Australia has been contacted for comment, however local examples of the Tank 500 are expected to continue to come from China and exclusively be powered by a hybrid powertrain.

While diesel power is prominent in a number of the Tank 500’s body-on-frame competitors – such as the Toyota LandCruiser Prado, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport – GWM executives have previously indicated a 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is in the works, and due to launch in 2027.

Powering Thailand’s new version of the Tank 500 is a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, identical to that found in the smaller Tank 300 as well as the related Cannon and Cannon Alpha utes.

Producing 135kW and 480Nm, the turbo-diesel is less potent than the petrol hybrid’s 255kW and 648Nm outputs, while it’s also available in rear- and four-wheel drive guise, rather than the 4×4 only hybrid.

Those outputs are also down on the Everest four-cylinder’s 154kW/500Nm engine, as well as the Prado’s 150kW/500Nm figures.

Visual differences between the diesel and hybrid Tank 500s is minor, with the spare wheel now mounted under the rear chassis rather than on the tailgate, thanks to the removal of the hybrid’s high-voltage battery.

GWM’s Thailand division is yet to announce a price for the turbo-diesel Tank 500, however it’s expected to be more affordable than its hybrid counterpart.

It’s also not the first time we’ve missed out on a powertrain available for the Tank 500 in Thailand, with a twin-turbo 3.0-litre petrol V6 also offered there, producing 265kW and 500Nm.

The Thai-market Tank 500 is currently produced in a Rayong factory which was previously owned and operated by General Motors.

Previous models to roll down the production line before GWM purchased it in 2020 include the last-generation Holden Colorado and Trailblazer, as well as the Zafira people mover.