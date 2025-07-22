Porsche might be best known for its prototype racing success in the period, but it’s worth remembering the German brand won three consecutive Formula 1 Driver’s Championship titles.

It did so as an engine supplier to McLaren, building a 1.5-litre twin-turbo V6 badged as a TAG motor, though given the design was led by Hans Mezger, this was very much a Porsche mill.

With Porsche power in the back, McLaren won the 1984 (Niki Lauda), 1985 and 1986 (Alain Prost) driver’s titles, while also taking the Constructor’s Championship with McLaren in 1984 and 1985.

To prepare the engine for competition use, Porsche had test mules, and while the least conspicuous car was its 956 endurance racer, it also fitted the F1 engine into a Porsche 911 Turbo.

After the partnership between McLaren and Porsche ended in 1987, it’s rumoured the latter gave the former brand an example of the test mule.

While Porsche’s F1-engined 911 never made it to production, in recent years Lanzante – a motorsport firm with a storied McLaren history – decided to do it themselves, and built 11 911s around the TAG motor.

Now, available through RM Sotheby’s is one of those examples, officially designated as ‘AP87’, referring to the engine which powers it, used by Alain Prost in the 1986 and 1987 seasons.

The engine – numbered TTE P01 051 – achieved a best result of third place at the 1987 Hungarian Grand Prix, and prior to its installation in the 911 was reengineered with input from Cosworth, and rebuilt with new pistons, connecting rods, valves, valve springs, turbochargers, upgraded cooling, oil heat exchangers, and exhaust system with titanium tailpipes.

According to Lanzante, the engine weighs 130kg less than the turbocharged 3.3-litre flat-six from the 930 Turbo, while the car’s donor body goes on a carbon fibre diet to shed a further 54kg.

Power continues to be sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

This particular example is finished in Mint Green – or Mintgrün for Porsche fanatics – and is paired with a set of gold RUF wheels. Inside, its cabin adopts a black leather interior with blue/green tartan cloth seat inserts.

Visually, its rarity is evident in the redesigned engine cover, made to accommodate the far larger cooling system required to keep the TAG happy.

Since being reborn as a TAG Turbo by Lanzante, it’s covered just 500km, which included filming for a feature piece by Hagerty.

RM Sotheby’s estimates this example could sell for between US$1.8-2.1 million, equivalent to A$2.76-3.22 million in Australia. The auction is due to take place on August 16 at the Monterey Car Week.