Hyundai has set its sights on getting tougher and more capable off-road, revealing the latest concept under its XRT sub-brand.

The Crater is a small SUV that’s big on off-road potential, with plenty of ride height, chunky tyres and a range of adventure-specific accessories – including a roof platform, auxiliary lights and under body protection.

READ MORE: Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro detailed

“Crater began with a question: ‘What does freedom look like?’ This vehicle stands as our answer,” explained SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai Global Design. “It is a vision shaped by our unending drive to explore — to inspire our customers to explore deeper and embrace the impact of adventure.”

But, while on the surface it leans into the XRT upgrades we’ve already seen on the Santa Fe and will soon join the Palisade range in Australia, underneath the Crater previews the next-generation of SUV design for the company.

READ MORE: We drive Hyundai’s attempt to take on the Toyota LandCruiser

The Crater implies that Hyundai is looking to add an XRT version of its Kona small SUV and likely the next-generation Tucson, with styling cues from the Crater likely to make their way to the production vehicles.

An evolution of the brand’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, the Crater features what the company calls a “robotic and sculptural character” with squared off lines that take the themes of the existing Santa Fe a step further.

The pixel lighting signature, especially the headlights, is likely to tease another new design element for the next-generation Kona and Tucson looks,

However, one area where the Crater is pure concept is the interior, with the concept featuring a functional roll-cage, radical seat designs and even an in-built fire extinguisher.

Hyundai will next expand the XRT line-up in Australia in 2026 with the addition of the all-new Palisade XRT Pro, which will be the first bespoke model underneath the new sub-brand, rather than an accessories package as it is on the Santa Fe. This is likely to be the future trend for the brand in Australia.