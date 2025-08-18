Ford launched its second-generation GT in 2015 and began production in late 2016, a handful of months after it achieved its goal of winning its class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 60 years after the original GT40 won the race outright.

From its six-year production run as a road car, the GT morphed into a track-only car in 2023 as the GT MkIV, with production limited to just 67 examples – commemorating the model’s 1967 Le Mans victory.

While a majority of the Ford GT MkIVs have already been built and delivered, the brand has now opened orders for its final run of the track weapon, which was designed to be the fastest version of the mid-engined supercar without limitations.

More akin to the GT LME car than the road car, the GT MkIV features massively reworked body panels, designed to create more than 1000kg of downforce at 250km/h, while its sticky Michelin slick tyres mean it can generate 3g while cornering.

The cabin remains a two-seat experience, though again its design is closer to the Le Mans-winning racer than what gets driven on North America’s highways.

Behind the occupants sits a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, developed by Roush-Yates Engines. It produces in excess of 610kW, and drives the rear wheels through a six-speed paddle-operated sequential transmission.

That’s in contrast to the ‘standard’ GT, which utilises a 3.5-litre V6, making up to 492kW.

As with the GT, all GT MkIVs are built by Ford’s motorsport partner Multimatic in Canada, with the firm also running an “exclusive customer experience” called Multimatic On Track.

This is in essence a private track day, and factory technical and trackside support is provided to GT MkIV owners, while tuition comes from Ford and Multimatic’s professional drivers.

Sadly no examples of the GT were sold in Australia as it remained a left-hand drive model throughout its showroom run.