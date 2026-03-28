The JAC Hunter will be one of the longest-range plug-in hybrid utes in Australia when it launches later this year, with its on-paper figures besting the popular BYD Shark 6.

This week, JAC announced the Hunter boasts a 1005km driving range figure on China’s lenient NEDC cycle, as well as a fuel consumption figure of just 1.6L/100km.

It’s important to note both figures are achieved in lab test conditions, and are unlikely to be replicated by most owners, as the stricter WLTP range and consumption numbers are tipped to be lower and more indicative of real-world conditions.

However, it does give the JAC Hunter bragging rights over the BYD Shark 6, which has already become the best-selling PHEV of all time in Australia despite being on sale for just over a year.

The Shark has a claimed 800km of driving range on the same NEDC cycle, as well as a fuel consumption of 2.0L/100km (when its state of charge is between 25-100 per cent, increasing to 7.9L/100km when the battery is drained below 25 per cent charge).

JAC has previously claimed the T9 PHEV will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which is mated to a pair of electric motors – a 130kW unit on the front axle, and 150kW at the back.

Quoting total outputs of 350kW and 1000Nm, the T9 PHEV will be significantly more potent than its rivals, while a 31.2kWh battery is claimed to provide 100km of electric-only driving range.

That’s more than double the Ford Ranger PHEV’s 49km claim, and identical to the Shark 6, however the GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV is still the on-paper king with a 115km figure.

The GWM ute remains the king when it comes to on-paper claimed driving range, with a combined figure of 1060km, also on the NEDC cycle.

A payload capacity of 715kg has been reported overseas for the Hunter – more than the Cannon Alpha (685kg) but less than the Shark 6 (790kg) and Ranger (808-973kg).

The Hunter PHEV will be an important model for JAC, which to date has only had the turbo-diesel T9 in its local lineup, and it hasn’t covered itself in glory.

In 2025, a total of 1582 JAC T9s were delivered, making it the second slowest-selling 4×4 ute which was on sale for the whole year, ahead of only the Jeep Gladiator. By comparison, BYD sold 1675 Shark 6s in December alone.

To help give JAC some more brand awareness, the carmaker has signed on Parramatta Eels NRL star Josh Addo-Carr (whose initials are JAC) as its local ambassador, with the former Premiership winner customising his own version of the ute.

Fitted with a lift kit, hard lid, lighting, JAC genuine accessories, Lenso tyres and a custom paint finish, Addo-Carr’s Hunter will be shown off at the upcoming Melbourne Motor Show.