Block made an indelible mark on the automotive world when his Gymkhana video series went viral in the late 2000s and early 2010s, helping to bring rally racing to a more mainstream audience.

While he competed in the WRC early in his career and also raced in his native US championships, one of his last competitive starts came in the 2022 East African Safari Classic Rally, and it was behind the wheel of this Porsche 911.

The 1978 911 SC Safari was prepared by British specialist Tuthill for Block, and includes a 3.0-litre flat-six engine capable of producing 209kW and drives the rear wheels through a bespoke gearbox.

Of course straight-line speed is just one part of rally success, and five-way adjustable safari-spec dampers with hydraulic bump stops, strengthened safari rear arms, a safari-specific steering rack, plus bespoke billet front suspension uprights ensured the 911 SC was tough enough for the task.

The car was also fitted with a full weld-in roll cage, underbody protection, ‘roo’ bars, Perspex side windows, twin spare wheels, and a safari roof vent, while the interior was modernised with Sparco bucket seats, six-point harnesses, intercoms, trip computers and even a full fire suppression system.

Finished in one of the final versions of the Hoonigan Racing livery, Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino won eight stages across the 1823km event, though misfortunes meant they could only place 19th overall at its conclusion.

Sadly, Block’s passing in a snowmobile accident in January 2023 meant he never got to race it again, and the car’s next public appearance was made at that year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The car remains in the UK and is road registered, though its auction is due to be held by RM Sotheby’s in Culver City, California on September 25.

According to the auction house, Block’s 911 is expected to sell for between US$450,000 and US$650,000 – equivalent to A$675,650 to A$975,940.

It was last sold in mid-2022 prior to Block’s passing for £241,000 (A$490,540) on the Collecting Cars auction site.