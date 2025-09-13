The Chinese brand has today launched the LDV Deliver 9 campervan, based on its commercial load-hauler and set to arrive in dealers next month.

Priced from $89,990 drive-away, it’s a steep rise on the $55,779 van upon which it’s based, however it represents a significant saving on Volkswagen’s Crafter Kampervan, which starts from $168,990 before on-road costs.

A comprehensive fit-out to the LDV Deliver 9 camper means it’s now fitted with a kitchen sink, a 96-litre fridge with 20-litre freezer, microwave, toilet, an induction cook top, two showers (one inside, one outside), and a double-bed platform.

When parked, the front seats can turn back in towards the guest area at the back, while a dining table and two seats sit behind them.

To ensure power remains available, a built-in 2.56kWh lithium-ion battery pack is topped-up by the 190-watt solar panel on the van’s roof, and runs interior appliances off a 2000-watt inverter.

LDV has also fitted a roof-mounted air-conditioner which can run off a 240-volt power supply, while there’s also three tanks: a 100-litre fresh water tank, a 100-litre grey water tank, and a 16-litre toilet tank.

Outside, there’s a retractable awning on the passenger side of the campervan, while a side sliding door sits above electric side steps, allowing better access to the van.

It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, capable of producing 108kW and 375Nm, driving the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

The campervan can also tow up to 2800kg braked, and has a payload capacity of 729kg. The vehicle itself is backed by a three-year, 160,000km warranty, while the bodywork, furniture, and cabinetry get a two-year warranty, as well as a one-year electrical appliance warranty.

“Campervans have grown in popularity over the past decade as an increasing number of Australians choose to explore the great outdoors on their own terms, their own timetable – and in their own vehicle,” said LDV Australia general manager, Dinesh Chinnappa.

“This factory-built campervan is decked out with everything you need for a getaway – ready to go, straight off the showroom floor.

“We believe the LDV Deliver 9 campervan will help expand an emerging market segment.”