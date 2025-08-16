The KGM Musso – formerly known as the SsangYong Musso – is between $1500 and $4000 dearer, following a handful of changes made to the dual-cab ute for the 2026 model year.

One of the most affordable utes in Australia, the Musso is also only of the slowest-selling, with only the Jeep Gladiator and JAC T9 behind it.

For 2026, the entry-level Musso ELX has had its price increased to $42,500 drive-away (up $2500), though it now gets HID headlights and silver roof rails as exterior upgrades.

Inside, the steering column gets reach adjustment, while the grade also features electric power steering, allowing the ute to adopt lane-keep assist as its latest safety features.

The lane-keep assist, electric power steering and HID upgrades aren’t included in the longer ELX XLV, which retains its halogen headlights and hydraulic power steering, with no change to its $44,000 drive-away price.

A new Musso Advance mid-level grade replaces the outgoing Adventure, with a $3000 price increase for the standard-length ute ($46,500 drive-away) and its longer-length XLV twin ($48,500).

They both pick up the upgrades from the more affordable Musso ELX, and add black 18-inch alloy wheels and a black grille. Inside, the new lane-keep assist system is joined by a blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-change collision warning and a safe exit warning.

In addition to the leatherette heated and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel now feature.

At the top of the KGM Musso range sits the Ultimate, now the flagship after its optional luxury pack was made standard. This includes a unique front bumper and grille, LED headlights with sequential front indicators, and a black sunroof.

There are more changes in the cabin, such as black interior trim, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with driver’s lumbar adjustment), and heated outboard rear seats.

Priced from $51,500 and $53,000 for the Musso Ultimate and Ultimate XLV respectively, each model has gone up by $3000.

All versions of the KGM Musso are powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, producing 133kW and 400Nm. Drive is sent to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.