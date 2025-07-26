Lexus has produced its current-generation LC since 2017, serving as the flagship grand tourer of its lineup, and offered in both coupe and convertible guise.

Available with a hybrid 3.5-litre V6 (LC500h) or a guttural 5.0-litre V8 engine (LC500), the LC has never been a big seller, though it remains an important model with roots back to the SC of the 1990s to late 2000s.

Now, it appears the curtain is set to come down on the LC, with Lexus launching a Pinnacle Edition in Japan, based on the V8 LC500.

Limited to just 200 examples (100 coupes and 100 convertibles), the luxury brand describes it as the “highest peak” of its lineup (excluding the LS sedan, of course), and it packs a number of features to set it apart from the standard LC.

These include front bumper strakes, a subtle rear wing and black rather than chrome exterior trim, giving it a more menacing than luxury look. 21-inch forged alloy wheels are standard fit.

There are differences between the coupe and the convertible, with the fixed-roof car finished in Oborogin paint instead of the drop-top’s Neutrino Grey with a Brown Silver fabric roof.

Lexus has also given the LC’s interior luxurious two-tone leather, with the coupe getting black and white, compared to the convertible’s tan and white colourway.

Pinnacle Edition tweaks also include an embroidered dashboard, carbon fibre sill plates and a special plaque denoting the limited-run model’s significance.

While there’s no more additional power (351kW) or torque (540Nm) from the 5.0-litre V8, Lexus claims to have tweaked the limited-slip rear differential for the Pinnacle Edition, which continues with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Lexus hasn’t called time on the LC just yet, though there are signs it’s set to be wound down. Last week the LC500h was pulled from US showrooms due to low demand, though the LC500 continues on.

As recently reported, Japanese publications have claimed Toyota (the parent of Lexus) has developed a new platform to underpin its front-engine, rear-wheel drive vehicles.

This platform will reportedly not only underpin the next-generation Supra and the upcoming Lexus LFR, but also a smaller model which will replace both the LC and its smaller RC sibling.