Toyota knows how to tease, with the build-up to today’s reveal of the new GR GT having leaned heavily on flagship models of the past, such as the 2000GT and the Lexus LFA.

It was expected only the Toyota would break cover until teasers earlier this week showed Lexus too would unveil a new car, initially tipped to be a rebadged GR GT, likely called the LFR.

Today, Lexus unveiled the LFA Concept, reviving the name which we last saw in 2012 on the carmaker’s V10-powered halo supercar.

However, apart from sharing the chassis of the GR GT, there’s next to no relation to its twin-turbo, hybrid V8-powered cousin, with Lexus confirming the LFA is an EV.

Rather than go down its own path as it did with the V10 model, Lexus has leaned further in to its luxury roots by making the LFA Concept a silent electric supercar – a market which has recently seen multiple models delayed or cancelled due to demand.

Its design was recently previewed by the Lexus Sport Concept, and there are nods to both the last LFA and the GR GT in its design, with a long bonnet, relatively short two-seat cabin and minimal rear overhang, though it incorporates the brand’s own design elements.

A neat throwback to the V10 LFA is the rear centre brake light, oriented in the triangular shape of the Yamaha-honed outlet which made the supercar famous for its ear-splitting sounds.

Measuring 4690mm long, 2040mm wide and 1195mm tall, it’s 130mm shorter, 40mm wider and sits at the same height as the GR GT, while sharing an identical 2725mm wheelbase.

That also makes it 185mm longer, 145mm wider and 25mm lower than the last LFA, which rode on a wheelbase which was 120mm less.

Lexus hasn’t provided any technical details on the LFA concept’s kerb weight or powertrain, only confirming it uses the same, all-new aluminium chassis of the GR GT, a first for Toyota to use the metal extensively for such a purpose.

The cabin is understandably more futuristic than what you’ll get in the GR GT, with a yoke-style steering wheel, a large digital instrument cluster which features two side screens, and a Supra/jet fighter-esque cockpit layout angled towards the driver.

With the GR GT due to launch in 2027, we may have to wait even longer for the production version of the Lexus LFA Concept to make its real-world debut.