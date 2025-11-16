Bentley hasn’t done half-measures in launching the new Continental Supersports, the first of the model’s line to go rear-wheel drive.

Reviving the Supersports name last found on a Continental GT in 2018 and first introduced 100 years ago, the new coupe has gone hardcore with a driver-focused approach, without losing its appeal amongst the grand touring sets.

Just 500 examples of the Continental Supersports will be built, all of which forgo the standard GT’s plug-in hybrid system, allowing the raw twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine to work its magic.

Developing 490kW and 800Nm, it is down on the 545kW output of the flagship hybrid-equipped Continental GT Speed, however Bentley has retuned its eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to be even faster.

Capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds, it’s rapid but almost half a second slower than the Continental GT Speed.

That acceleration gap could have been bigger if not for Bentley’s extensive weight-saving measures to help the Supersports tip the scales at just under 2000kg, becoming the brand’s lightest production car in 85 years.

In addition to the removal of the plug-in hybrid system and powertrain parts for the front wheels, the aluminium roof is now carbon-fibre, the rear seats have been discarded, there’s less sound insulation and speakers, plus an omission of some driver assistance technology.

Visually the Continental Supersports is striking, with its rear track widened by 16mm compared to the GT, a new front bumper with the largest splitter Bentley has fitted to a production car and dive planes, side sills, a rear diffuser and fixed rear spoiler helping this turn into a track-capable coupe.

Bentley claims it can make up to 300kg of downforce, while its 22-inch wheels – developed in partnership with Porsche specialists Manthey – can be wrapped in Pirelli P Zero or Trofeo RS tyres, the latter of which can allow the Supersports to corner about 30 per cent faster than the GT speed.

This grip is enhanced by its 48-volt active anti-roll bars, while there’s huge 10-piston brake calipers and carbon-silicon-carbide discs at the front.

To help keep occupants in place, the two seats are made from lightweight materials and sit lower in the cabin, though they retain comforts such as 11-way power adjustment and heating.

Each example of the Bentley Continental Supersports will be uniquely numbered, and buyers get a choice of 24 exterior paint colours, 22 main interior upholstery finishes, and further personalisation choices.

Bentley has confirmed the Continental Supersports is set to be sold in Australia, but a price has not yet been announced.