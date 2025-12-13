Most racing champions get a trophy when they win a title, but Mark Skaife’s present from Fred Gibson in 1992 was a bit different.

After winning his first of five Australian Touring Car Championship/V8 Supercars titles, Skaife was given a road-going version of the car which took him to glory: an R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R.

Less than 100 were brought into Australia, retailing at about $110,000 each at the time (more than $250,000 today), and now that very car is being sold by Mark Hocking Special Vehicles.

Finished in Red Pearl metallic, Skaife’s former car has reportedly only clocked up 15,313km since 1992, including in the hands of its second and most recent owner.

Purchased from Fred Gibson in 2002 for the grand total of $25,000 ($45,000 today), the Skyline GT-R could be worth almost $200,000 today, given the rarity of surviving examples, its low mileage and ownership history.

As with all R32 Skyline GT-Rs, it’s powered by a twin-turbo 2.6-litre straight-six ‘RB26’ engine, driving all four wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.

Differences between Japanese and Australian-delivered examples include the latter receiving a Nissan grille badge, side indicators, a higher-mounted third brake light, plus tweaked tail lights.

The Australian changes also included tweaks under the skin such as a transfer case cooler, rear suspension protection and side intrusion bars in the doors.

Other well-known owners of the R32 Skyline GT-R when it was new included Kerry and James Packer, with the former having reportedly cancelled his order for two Honda NSXs in favour of the Nissans.