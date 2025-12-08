You have to look back to the MG ZT for the last time the formerly British, now Chinese brand gave family buyers a quick car, and the arrival of the MG 7 marks a turning point for the marque.

The liftback will take on the likes of the Toyota Camry, Hyundai Sonata and Skoda Octavia in Australia’s mid-sized ‘sedan’ race, though it adopts a slightly different formula to the three similarly proportioned competitors.

Priced from $44,990 plus on-road costs, it’s dearer than the more fuel efficient Camry hybrid ($39,990 for Ascent, $42,990 Ascent Sport), but quite a bit less than the Sonata N Line ($55,750) and Octavia RS ($62,990 drive-away).

The MG 7’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine makes the same 170kW power output as the Camry hybrid (though likely while using more fuel), and though it’s down on the 195kW Octavia RS, its 380Nm torque figure clears the Skoda by 10Nm.

As with its rivals in the segment, drive is sent to the front wheels, this time via a nine-speed automatic transmission. An electronic limited-slip differential also features, and drivers can select an ‘X-mode’ driving profile.

Helping put power to the ground is a set of 245mm-wide Michelin ePrimacy 19-inch tyres, while the MG 7 also gets adaptive suspension.

Its sporty exterior is capped off by an electronically adjustable rear spoiler, which can be placed in one of three positions.

Inside there are body-hugging front seats with integrated headrests, shown in these images with the optional Bordeaux Red upholstery, a $695 extra.

MG has only announced a preliminary list of equipment, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, satellite navigation, wired and wireless smartphone mirroring (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto), wireless phone charging and a head-up display.

Other additions such as a 14-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and electronic panoramic sunroof can also be found.

Safety features include seven airbags, a surround-view (360-degree) camera and MG’s ‘Pilot Safety’ autonomous driver assistance systems.

MG says the MG 7 is now available to order in Australia, though it is yet to appear on the brand’s website.