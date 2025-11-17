The Nürburgring’s nickname of ‘The Green Hell’ feels a lot less scary when the 20km circuit is being lapped by oddball cars, and this Australian icon proves that point.

YouTube star and amateur racer Misha Charoudin has made a living of lapping the ‘Ring, with his driving antics and ten-tenths approach to the daunting circuit leading to him amassing almost two million subscribers on the video platform, plus many more on Instagram and Facebook.

While his skills are most evident behind the wheel of high-performance cars, he recently got to sample a piece of Australia’s automotive tapestry, driving a Ford Fairlane limousine around the track.

Based on the controversial AU Falcon, the Fairlane itself was longer than the standard sedan, however this example has been further lengthened with an additional two doors added, putting its 4.0-litre ‘Intech’ straight-six engine under more load.

In a display of Charoudin’s flat-out driving style, he manages to ease past faster cars on his tour of the track, though most seemed to be novices or on cool-down laps, rather than being significantly slower than the Fairlane.

Despite the significant added weight and wheelbase, he even adds the Fairlane limo’s “ride quality and handling are fantastic”, adding the only thing the car would need is more power and better brakes.