The Subaru Uncharted has been revealed in the US as the star-badged brand’s smallest electric vehicle yet, but those with a keen eye will notice it’s not an unfamiliar model.

Based on the Toyota C-HR+ – sold in the US as the C-HR, but not related to the hybrid model of the same name in Australia – the Uncharted follows the lead of the Subaru Solterra (bZ4X) and Trailseeker (bZ4X Touring) by being a rebadged Toyota.

Unlike its electric and petrol siblings though, the Subaru Uncharted is available with front-wheel drive, albeit for only a limited time.

Powered by a single 165kW electric motor on the front axle, Subaru’s entry-level Uncharted Premium FWD joins the BRZ as the brand’s only vehicles on sale without all-wheel drive.

However, the Uncharted remains true to the Subaru brand with all-wheel drive offered across the Sport and GT variants, producing 252kW – identical outputs to the new Solterra XT flagship in the US.

Subaru’s US division claims the all-wheel drive Uncharted can sprint from 0-60mph (98km/h) in less than five seconds. Given Toyota claims a 0-100km/h time of 5.2 seconds for the equivalent C-HR+, this is likely to carry across.

That means it’s comfortably faster than a WRX, which manages to hit 100km/h from a standstill in six seconds.

Both powertrains are fed by a 74.7kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged at up to 150kW thanks to its NACS charging port, allowing the Subaru to use Tesla’s Superchargers. Subaru claims more than 480km of driving range for front-drive versions, and in excess of 465km for the all-wheel drives.

Measuring 4520mm long, 1870mm wide and 1595mm tall on a 2750mm wheelbase, the Uncharted is 170mm shorter between the bumpers, has a 100mm shorter wheelbase and sits 55mm lower than the Solterra, but it’s also 10mm wider.

According to Subaru, its engineers specifically tuned the Uncharted’s suspension, rather than use Toyota’s existing tune, in a bid to provide “impressive straight-line stability, handling, and grip on loose surfaces such as gravel, dirt, or snow”.

The Uncharted Premium FWD features 18-inch wheels, Subaru’s ‘All-Weather Package’ – including heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, power tailgate and ambient interior lighting – and orange interior contrast stitching. A 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard across the range.

Stepping up to the Uncharted Sport adds roof rails, a heated steering wheel, StarTex water-repellant upholstery, and a 360-degree camera.

At the top of the range, the Uncharted GT features 20-inch wheels, an optional two-tone roof or panoramic moonroof, ventilated front seats, a Harman Kardon sound system, and digital rear-view mirror.

Subaru is yet to lock in pricing for the Uncharted in the US, where it’s likely to undercut the Solterra.

Neither the Uncharted or Trailseeker have been confirmed for Australia, however a Subaru Australia spokesperson didn’t close the door on the former coming here.

“The global unveiling of the Subaru Uncharted BEV is very exciting, marking another step forward in the brand’s electrification journey. Watch this space!”

The SUV will form a part of Subaru’s plan to sell four EVs globally by 2026 (with the Solterra, Trailseeker and Uncharted to be joined by a yet-to-be-revealed offering), with an additional four models due by 2030.