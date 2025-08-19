Volkswagen is trying to find that out, with UK outlet Auto Express reporting two of the giant’s electric vehicles don’t come with their full power outputs from the showroom.

On Volkswagen’s UK website, the publication found both the ID.3 Pro and ID.3 Pro S were listed with outputs of 150kW and 265Nm, however buyers could experience a bump up to 170kW and 310Nm, provided they pay a subscription fee.

Reportedly priced from £16.50 (A$34.30) a month or £165 (A$343) annually, owners can also reportedly unlock the extra power permanently for £649 (A$1350) – all of which has to be paid on top of the vehicle’s sale price.

This is despite the EV reportedly being registered as producing the higher outputs, meaning owners don’t have to later pay more money for insurance, as is the UK system.

“Offering more power to customers is nothing new – historically many petrol and diesel vehicles have been offered with engines of the same size, but with the possibility of choosing one with more potency,” Volkswagen reportedly told Auto Express.

“These traditionally are higher up in the product range, with more specification and a higher list price.

“If customers wish to have an even sportier driving experience, they now have an option to do so, within the life of the vehicle, rather than committing from the outset with a higher initial purchase price. The car is presented on the configurator with [150kW], with the option made very clear to customers.”

Surprisingly, the increased power and torque outputs reportedly don’t change the Volkswagen ID.3’s driving range, despite this being a common trade-off in a majority of EVs.

Volkswagen isn’t alone in introducing performance-based subscriptions or additional fees to unlock extra performance.

Polestar’s 2 sedan can be unlocked to provide extra power through a Performance Pack which retains the same motors but with higher outputs.

Mercedes-Benz also offered faster acceleration for four of its EVs for US$1200 (A$1840) annually in the US, cutting a whole second from the relevant model’s 0-100km/h time.