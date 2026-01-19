A new Mitsubishi Pajero – the first to use the single name in half a decade – is confirmed to be revealed in 2026, effectively replacing the Pajero Sport in the brand’s lineup.

As reported by Carscoops, at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, Mitsubishi president Takao Kato said “we will launch a new full-fledged off-road SUV in 2026”, with all signs pointing towards the long-rumoured Pajero return.

Previously, reports from publications such as Japan’s Best Car have claimed the new Pajero will effectively be a new Pajero Sport, with its underpinnings to be based on the Triton, rather than be a standalone platform as was the case with previous Pajeros.

Like the current Pajero Sport, the Pajero reportedly will be based on the same platform as the Triton, and share the ute’s twin-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, six-speed automatic transmission and full-time 4×4 system.

The Pajero could also adopt plug-in hybrid power, with the technology under development for the Triton. It’s expected it’ll be built in Thailand alongside the Triton, unlike previous generations of the full-size SUV which were largely produced in Japan.

Like many ute-based SUVs such as the Ford Everest and Isuzu MU-X, the Pajero will reportedly share similar dimensions to the Triton, however it could end up being shorter in length due to not needing a tub, despite likely being fitted with three rows of seats.

This would see it be closer in size to the likes of the Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series and Nissan Patrol, though its platform and powertrain would be closer to performing against the LandCruiser Prado.

Spy shots and leaks suggest the Mitsubishi Pajero will be similar in design to the Destinator, a Prado-sized SUV for South-East Asia and some parts of Africa.

While Australia last saw the Pajero in showrooms in 2021, the Pajero Sport was pulled from sale locally early last year due to not being compliant with then-incoming Australian Design Rules around the performance of autonomous emergency braking systems.

Stock of the Pajero Sport remains in Australian showrooms despite imports ending a year ago, while it managed to outsell the GWM Tank 300 and Toyota Fortuner.