Nissan has shown how its deep parts catalogue can help create dream cars, unveiling the Infiniti QX80 R-Spec overnight.

The luxury brand is no stranger to performance vehicles, having previously made hot cars such as the Q50 Red Sport, as well as revealing the QX80 Track Edition earlier this year.

But the QX80 R-Spec is on another level, thanks to the addition of the twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine from the now-defunct Nissan GT-R.

Given the close relation between the 3.5-litre ‘VR35DDTT’ in the new Z63 QX80 and Y63 Patrol (sold in the US as the Armada) and the GT-R’s VR38DETT, the swap seemed like a no-brainer, but Infiniti didn’t stop there.

Enhancements made to the engine include JE Pistons, Boostline Rods, ARP rod bolts, a MoTec ECU, Garrett G-Series turbos, ETS exhaust manifolds, 2600cc injectors a Fuel Lab pump, twin intercoolers, R35 GT-R-inspired titanium exhausts, and CSF engine and transmission coolers.

The end result is an engine claimed to be capable of making 1000hp, or almost 750kW. Power continues to be sent to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission.

To help keep that power under control, Infiniti also fitted MCS coilovers (featuring three-way external reservoirs), Eibach ERS springs, a revised steering rack, and the carbon-ceramic brakes from an R35 GT-R, which sit behind massive 24-inch wheels shod in 315mm-wide tyres.

Of course it’s hard to miss the QX80 R-Spec too, thanks to its custom body kit which was inspired by the Nissan GT-R T-Spec Takumi Edition. Most notable is its wrap, a tribute to the ‘Midnight Purple’ finish first introduced on the R34 Skyline GT-R.

Other stand-out features include titanium exhaust tips, a new diffuser, fog lights, an ARP front splitter and cool yellow R-Spec badges.

Sadly it seems we won’t see the QX80 R-Spec head to production, as it’s been built as a one-off for the SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas.

Nissan already makes a Nismo version of the Patrol/Armada, but only for left-hand drive markets, with Australia missing out on the hot big SUV.