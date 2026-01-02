Jordan Mulach – Motoring editor

2025 was a blur and there were plenty of important vehicles which launched last year, though I’m keen to get behind the wheel of a couple more special cars in 2026.

Right at the top of my list is the Cupra Leon Sportstourer VZx. Because I’m an automotive journalist it’s essential that I love wagons, especially fast ones, and the Leon carries on the formula which made the Volkswagen Golf R wagon so cool, while adding its own flavour.

245kW, all-wheel drive, plenty of space, a sharp design and that special Cupra uniqueness means it stands out as a potential star of 2026 for me, even if I know it’ll never get mass market appeal. I’m interested in seeing what resale values are like towards the end of the decade.

Sticking with high performance but relatively small vehicles, the Toyota Corolla GRMN is still shrouded in mystery, having leaked in September but so far not made a proper debut.

Based on the already hot GR Corolla, it’s expected to add an even wilder bodykit, significantly increased outputs from its turbocharged three-cylinder engine, while promoting Toyota’s ever growing motorsport exploits. What’s not to love?

Finally, also from Japan is the Honda Prelude, though I already have mixed feelings about the reborn coupe.

The Prelude has always been more of an easy-listening car compared to the rock-n-roll Integra in Honda’s coupe lineup, and the new model’s Civic underpinnings are solid even in the liftback.

But the big question is whether it can be more than the sum of its parts, and if the hybrid system aids it or lets it down. On paper the combination of Brembo brakes and other Civic Type R parts should mean it’s a winner, but overseas the price puts it well above already popular coupes like the Subaru BRZ.

Regardless, it’s good that brands are actually trying new things rather than going all-in on SUVs.

Stephen Ottley – Senior contributor

There are a lot of exciting new cars headed our way in 2026, and I love driving cars of all shapes and sizes so I’m excited to sample the BYD Atto 1 as much as I am the new Lamborghini Temerario (well, maybe exactly the same level of excitement, but you get my drift).

There are a couple standouts though, amid the flurry of activity we’re expecting this year.

The Toyota RAV4 PHEV won’t arrive until later in the year, but it will be a significant moment when it does. Toyota is the clear market leader because it gives customers what they want. Which, if 2025 was a guide, means plug-in hybrids.

Toyota has, until now, avoided plug-in hybrids, believing its conventional hybrid system was a better, more mainstream alternative. But the success of PHEVs from brands like BYD, MG and GWM has inspired a change-of-heart. So it will be interesting to see how Toyota’s PHEVs stake up to those already in the market.

Speaking of PHEVs… other newcomers I’m interested in driving this year is the Denza B5 and B8 duo. This BYD spin-off will offer its pair of more premium, PHEV off-road SUVs to compete against the likes of the Toyota Prado and LandCruiser.

They are two of the most popular and, frankly, iconic models in Australia, so it is a bold ambition from Denza. But first impressions, on paper, are positive and the BYD Shark 6 demonstrated Australians are willing to give new things a chance.

Finally, if I’m being really honest, the car I’m most looking forward to driving this year is the new Porsche 911 Turbo S. I was blown away by the new T-Hybrid system in the 911 GTS in ‘25, comparing the electric motor to a turbocharger in the way it added performance.

The 911 Turbo S not only gets the electric motor boost, but also has a pair of actual turbochargers, so it should be an absolute rocketship to drive. Fingers crossed I can get behind the wheel in 2026…