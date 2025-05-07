Built in collaboration with the Jim Clark Trust, the Lotus Emira Clark Edition will be limited to 60 examples, honouring the late two-time Formula 1 champion’s 1965 Indy 500 win.

Like the Lotus Type 38 he drove to victory, the Emira is finished in a green (or Clark Racing Green) and yellow livery, the colours of the team before it eventually moved to red-and-white Gold Leaf sponsorship.

While Lotus could’ve stopped there, it went the extra mile and coloured the mirror caps silver – like those on Clark’s race car – while the machined aluminium fuel filler cap and yellow exhaust pipes also bring it closer to the Indy racer.

Though the wheels aren’t yellow like the car it’s inspired by, the Emira also adopts Clark Edition branding on its doors, inspired by Jim Clark’s naming logo on his racing cars.

Changes aren’t exclusive to the exterior, with the cabin also getting the Type 38-inspired treatment, with the driver’s side being upholstered in red leather and Alcantara, contrasted with a black passenger seat.

The gear knob connected to the six-speed manual transmission is also right from the 1960s with its wood grain finish, while additional Clark-specific touches include special badging which incorporates his family’s tartan.

Each one of the 60 Emiras gets numbered carbon fibre treadplates, while every customer receives a bespoke hand-crafted leather holdall.

Mechanically there are no changes to the Emira V6, which is powered by a supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota V6, producing 299kW and 430Nm.

Pricing in the UK starts from £115,000 ($236,700), though plans to bring it to Australia have yet to be announced.