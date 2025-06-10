Affixed to the top-spec Delta hatch Lancia took rallying, HF-badged cars won 46 rallies between 1987 and 1992, across which period it also won every constructor’s title and four driver’s titles.

But after Lancia effectively pulled out of the WRC before the end of 1993, the Italian marque has not been seen in rally’s top-flight category since.

However, with the launch of a new Ypsilon (the brand’s hatchback and sole model) last year the HF name was partially reborn, albeit as an EV with close relations to the Abarth 600e and the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Lancia has also gone rallying again in the Rally 4 category, though its challenger is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol three-cylinder engine, not an electric powertrain.

The Lancia Ypsilon Rally 4 HF has been racing in Europe over the past year, but the brand has teased more is to come from the HF brand on social media.

A handful of posts include hashtags for the ‘New Lancia Ypsilon HF’ and ‘HF Is Back’, suggesting there is either another new model coming, or something unforeseen coming down the pipeline.

So far the only speculation about the new Ypsilon HF has come from ItalPassion, which claims it’ll get a 209kW electric motor (up from the 177kW unit in current examples), as well as a Torsen front differential (identical to those found in the Fiat and Alfa Romeo) and Alcon brakes.

In addition to these upgrades, a lower ride height and wider track have been suggested as upgrades.

There’s no word on whether buyers of the road car will be given the option of petrol power like in rally versions.

As Lancia only makes vehicles for Europe, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Ypsilon HF in Australia, given our requirement to have right-hand drive models.