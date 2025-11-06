Ram is gearing up to go truly global, with the car-based Rampage currently being shown off in Italy, ahead of a prospective launch in Europe.

Underpinned by the platform of the Jeep Compass, the Ram Rampage is built in Brazil and predominantly sold in South America, with its relatively limited load-carrying capability ruling it out of many markets which favour utes and pickups.

The potential move to launch in Europe changes that though, with Ram saying the launch of the Rampage in the region “aims to redefine the concept of [a] pickup”.

Powered by a choice of two four-cylinder engines – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel – the Rampage is exclusively all-wheel drive and comes with a nine-speed automatic transmission, made by ZF.

While it would likely serve a number of customers after a more lifestyle-focused ute rather than the trade-oriented models which dominate Australia’s market, there’s next to no chance the Rampage will follow suit by being sold here.

Instead, Ram is working on a true mid-size pickup which will not only sit between the Rampage and 1500 in size, but also be underpinned by a body-on-frame platform, rather than a car-based monocoque.

Expected to do battle in the US with the likes of the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado, the upcoming Ram mid-size ute is due to enter production in 2028, and will be built under the same roof as the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator.

It’s not yet clear whether the mid-size pickup – like the Rampage – will also adopt the underpinnings of Jeep models, despite coming from the same factory as its fellow Stellantis brand.

Ram Trucks Australia has already signalled its intention to get the new as-yet unnamed ute, should it become available, the question of what will power the pickup remains.

Given the success of the 1500 locally – which has to be converted from left- to right-hand drive in Melbourne – Ram may have to build the new model in right-hand drive from the factory to give it a chance against the Ranger, Toyota HiLux and Isuzu D-Max.