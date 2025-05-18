The Micra 350SR was built in 2002 as a concept to celebrate the city car’s Japanese racing pedigree, even if it was made in the UK by the team which led Nissan’s 1990s British Touring Car Championship efforts.

Though its wide stature and Rays wheels give a hint as to how different from the road car it was, the air vents ahead of the rear arches help tell the full story.

Gone was the front-mounted four-cylinder engine, with a mid-mounted 3.5-litre V6 powering the 350SR – its block sourced from the Murano SUV, and heads from the 350Z.

Nismo parts such as high-lift cams and induction modifications, as well as a tuned ECU, bumped the engine’s output up to 224kW, delivered to the rear wheels in a car which only weighed 1200kg.

To celebrate its ‘Ni-san’ anniversary – with Ni translating to two, and San to three – as well as the upcoming Micra EV, the brand decided to refresh its forgotten concept.

Taking inspiration from modern ‘restomods’, Nissan removed the classic red and silver livery and replaced it with a satin ‘liquid silver’ and blue exterior, with graphics based on its new ‘=III 23′ iconography.

Changes were also made to the Micra’s headlights, adopting the new semi-circular daytime running light signature of the EV.

Inside, Nissan fitted new racing seats and harnesses, plus fitted a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – an odd choice for a car with a roll cage that can’t be driven on the road.

Sadly, just as it was all those years ago, Australia won’t get the new EV Micra, having missed out on every generation of Nissan’s popular pint-sized model.