Previously expected to be the new GT500, the Shelby Super Snake R is an even more hardcore version of Ford’s track-bred Mustang Dark Horse, with a few added bonuses.

Headlining the Super Snake R is a 3.0-litre Whipple supercharger under the bonnet, a common addition to most Shelby models. It takes the 5.0-litre Coyote V8’s outputs from 373kW to 634kW, making it even more potent than the racing-inspired 608kW Mustang GTD.

To keep the engine operating properly, Shelby has fitted its own “extreme cooling system”, while the addition of a Borla cat-back exhaust gives it a meatier tone. Buyers can opt for either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Visually the Shelby Super Snake R is quite different from the Dark Horse, retaining the Mustang’s grille and headlights but gaining a wide-body kit, with carbon-fibre front panels and metal rear components.

A carbon-fibre splitter is fitted to the front bumper, while additional bonnet vents help to pull hot air out of the engine bay. An aggressive set of side skirts, a rear wing and diffuser help to add downforce and keep the Super Snake R stuck to the road at high speeds.

Under its wider guards sit huge 20-inch forged magnesium alloy wheels, measuring 11 and 13 inches wide at the front and rear, respectively. Behind the wheels sit new adjustable coilovers, aided in providing grip by a rear strut brace.

Inside the Dark Horse’s optional Recaro seats are retrimmed to bear the Shelby logo, while the rear seat has been removed, in its place sitting a harness bar and half-cage.

According to Shelby, the Super Snake R will start from US$224,995 (A$346,300), or significantly more than the US$69,375 (A$106,780) Dark Horse Premium.

There’s no word yet on whether it’ll come to Australia. Melbourne-based Mustang Motorsport are Shelby’s local distributor and have launched a majority of the US packages in Australia.

In the US, the Shelby Super Snake R is sold with a three-year, 36,000 mile (58,000km) limited warranty.