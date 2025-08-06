Shelby American, the continuation of the firm started by Carroll Shelby, is set to unveil the hottest version of the current Ford Mustang yet, at least excluding the racing-inspired GTD.

On social media, Shelby teased an upcoming announcement to be made during Monterey Car Week on August 13, simply calling its new model ‘The Next One’.

While the previous-generation Mustang had its own Shelby variants – namely the GT350 and GT500 – these were made by Ford using the Shelby name under licence. Shelby American is a separate entity, and acts as a third-party tuning firm.

Despite Ford not yet rolling out any Shelby Mustangs of its own for the S650-generation model as yet, Shelby American has already launched its own GT350, suggesting the upcoming car is its new GT500.

It’s not yet known what will power the GT500, however it’s likely that Shelby American will follow its recent formula of starting off with a Mustang GT and adding a supercharger, new suspension and other cosmetic upgrades.

The most prominent change appears to be the addition of a large GT-style rear wing, akin to that found on the Mustang GTD.

For context, the new Shelby GT350 features larger wheels, new suspension and an optional supercharger, similar to the Super Snake.

Given Shelby American is beating Ford to the punch by launching its own GT models before the Blue Oval brand, it’s possible Ford won’t revive the nameplate for the S650 Mustang.

Ford Authority reports more potent versions of the Mustang have been spied testing, however they may wear a completely new badge to be separate from the Shelby American line of offerings.