The Mini 66 Collection is the brand’s latest special edition model, available on both the turbocharged petrol-powered and fully electric versions of the three-door John Cooper Works.

Celebrating 66 years since the Mini launched, the choice of year may be odd to celebrate, though it’s worth remembering that the Mini Cooper finished first, second and third in the 1966 Monte Carlo Rally, only to be excluded – alongside the fourth-placed Ford Cortina – on a technicality.

While the 66 Collection editions don’t touch on that particular part of the Mini’s history, they do include ‘66’ racing-style graphics, as well as a ‘Mini 66 Years’ decal in the style of the Monte Carlo Rally logo.

There’s no additional performance credentials, which for the petrol-powered model means 170kW and 380Nm outputs, or 190kW and 350Nm for the EV.

However, there’s a number of cosmetic changes not available elsewhere in the Mini JCW range, including bespoke 18-inch wheels with self-levelling centres.

Exterior trim is exclusively black, while the electric 66 Collection Mini gets a red and black roof, as opposed to the petrol model’s black only finish.

Just six examples of each powertrain will be made, and each version will only be sold in Singapore.

Thanks to the nation’s extreme taxes on vehicles, the Mini JCW Electric 66 Collection starts from SGD$267,888 (A$320,700), while the petrol version is an even harder to stomach SGD$302,888 (A$362,600).

For context, the petrol-powered Mini Cooper S starts from SGD$264,888 (A$317,100), while in Australia a Mini JCW Electric starts from $63,990, and the turbo model opens at $57,990.