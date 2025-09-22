36 years after entering production, the Subaru Legacy is no more, bowing out in the market it once looked to conquer.

Last week, Subaru’s Lafayette, Indiana factory produced its 1,398,994th and final Legacy, set to be sold to the public via a dealer, ending the lifecycle of the long-running sedan and wagon model.

Having launched in 1989, the Legacy was primarily developed to take on North America in what was then a boom for Japanese marques, with Lexus and Infiniti launching around the same time.

Of course, it was also sold in Subaru’s home of Japan and also Australia, where the Legacy was rebadged as the Liberty to avoid a naming conflict with the Legacy Australia organisation, which provided support to ex-service people.

Though it was primarily made to sell strongly in the US, the Legacy made an impact on the global stage through the World Rally Championship, having been Subaru’s first real competitor in the series.

It was in the WRC where the Legacy recorded Subaru’s first win, with Colin McRae taking victory in the 1993 Rally of New Zealand, beginning what was to become a memorable partnership between the Scotsman and the Japanese brand.

The Legacy was later usurped in competition by the Impreza, leaving the former model to become the brand’s more luxury oriented flagship.

In Australia, the Liberty subsequently spanned six generations, twice winning the coveted Wheels Car of the Year award in 1994 and 1998, and being a consistent sales performer throughout the 2000s.

Sadly, the rise of the SUV led to its local demise in early 2021, while the Legacy had previously met the end of the road in Japan – a similar timeline to what we’ve recently seen with the Mazda 6 bowing out in its home market before Down Under.

That’s despite the Outback – the lifted wagon which launched as an offshoot to the Legacy/Liberty – continuing on sale in a number of markets.

The Legacy continued on to its seventh and final generation but for the US only, where it too has now reached the end of the road, and the Outback is soon set to follow in a matter of weeks.

Instead, the Lafayette production line which built almost 1.4 million Legacys will start building the US market Forester in October, and a hybrid version of the SUV next year.

“This is a bittersweet moment for our company and our associates,” said Subaru of Indiana Automotive president and COO, Scott Brand.

“While an important chapter in our history has been brought to a close, we’re already turning the page and starting a new one.

“We’re excited for what lies ahead. Bringing gas-powered and hybrid Forester production to the US will provide quicker market response for one of Subaru’s most popular models, while also introducing hybrid processes and technology into our operations.”