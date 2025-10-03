Today Tesla launched the new Model 3 Long Range RWD, joining the electric sedan’s lineup amid minor tweaks across the model range.

Priced from $61,900 plus on-road costs, it’s $6000 more than the entry-level Model 3 RWD, but undercuts the now-defunct Long Range AWD by $3000, while delivering greater driving range – not only compared to its siblings but any EV on sale in Australia.

Tesla claims the Model 3 Long Range RWD can drive for up to 750km on a charge (based on the WLTP lab test) with its standard 18-inch ‘Photon’ wheels, reduced to 691km with the optional 19-inch ‘Nova’ wheels.

For context, the axed Long Range AWD had a driving range claim of 629km, while the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor was the most recent holder of the EV single-charge range record, with a figure of 706km.

The EV specialist hasn’t confirmed details on the new variant’s battery pack.

Tesla has however confirmed the flagship Model 3 Performance has scored a larger battery pack of undisclosed size, now delivering 571km of driving range, up from 528km. The entry-level Model 3 RWD continues unchanged for a range of 520km.

While Tesla hasn’t changed the prices of its existing Model 3 variants, it has made a key change by reintroducing the indicator stalk.

Omitted as a part of the ‘Highland’ facelift which launched in late 2023, the indicator stalk was replaced by steering wheel buttons, much to the chagrin of potential customers.

Despite upgrades to the Model 3 as a part of the facelift, it has suffered a sales downturn since.

Now the indicator stalk is back, placed behind the left-hand side of the steering wheel, while the buttons are no longer on the wheel.

In addition to this, the Tesla Model 3 has gained a front bumper camera, while its exterior badging is now black.

The launch of the tweaked Model 3 comes shortly after Tesla rolled out its controversial ‘Full Self-Driving (Supervised)’ semi-autonomous driving system in Australia.