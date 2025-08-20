The facelifted Tesla Model 3 ‘Highland’ launched in late 2023 and instantly raised eyebrows when it was discovered the electric sedan would do without physical indicator stalks.

Instead, the Model 3 moved to indicator buttons on its steering wheel, drawing criticism from potential buyers who highlighted the potential safety concerns, despite similar systems being found on Ferrari and Lamborghini’s supercars, among others.

Now Tesla has taken the first step towards righting its wrongs, reintroducing indicator stalks on its Chinese market Model 3. While Australia sources its Model 3s from China, the change is yet to be confirmed for our market.

In addition to bringing the stalks back on all new-build models, existing owners of cars built from early February 2025 onwards can have the basic feature retrofitted, albeit at the cost of ¥2499 (A$535).

Though the Model Y SUV is closely related to the Model 3, its recent update didn’t see it lose the indicator stalks.

Tesla still hasn’t moved closer to reintroducing a physical gear selector for the Model 3 however, having done away with that stalk too as a part of the Highland update

Instead, drivers select gears through a touchscreen slider, or via Tesla’s own automatic system which predicts when it’ll need to be shifted between park, reverse and drive.