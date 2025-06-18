Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has debuted as the new flagship of the US car giant’s range, becoming its fastest and most powerful production car ever.

Initially expected to be named Zora – after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the ‘Father of the Corvette’ – the ZR1X is essentially a cross between the flagship ZR1 and the hybrid E-Ray, but don’t think this is a rival to the RAV4.

Powering the ZR1X is a twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 engine, delivering up to 793kW and 1123Nm to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, identical to its ZR1 sibling.

However, the front motor from the E-Ray has been added and given a boost, now producing up to 139kW and 197Nm (up 19kW and 32Nm) at speeds of up to 257km/h. According to Chevrolet, it’s been given strengthened internal components and improvements in energy deployment.

The electric motor is fed by a 1.9kWh battery, the same capacity as in the E-Ray but again, Chevrolet says it’s made improvements, centred around providing higher peak voltage and more usable energy.

Chevrolet doesn’t quote combined system outputs, but more than 800kW and 1200Nm at each peak is feasible.

What it does claim is a 0-60mph (0-98km/h) spring time of less than two seconds, and a theoretical quarter-mile (402m) time under nine seconds, with a trap speed of more than 240km/h.

To help bring that speed to a rest, the ZR1X is fitted with 10-piston front and six-piston rear brake calipers, which clamp down on 419mm diameter carbon-ceramic rotors. These brakes are an option on the ZR1 but standard on the ZR1X, and can provide up to 1.9G of braking force.

The ‘standard’ ZR1X is fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres and features dampers which are aimed at making it a comfortable grand tourer, while still being capable on track. The addition of the ZTK Performance Package adds stiffer springs and Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tyres, making it a track weapon.

ZTK-equipped cars also get carbon exterior additions such as dive planes, strakes under the body, a Gurney flap and a rear wing, which Chevrolet claims can all generate up to 544kg of downforce. These are also available on the standard ZR1X by optioning the Carbon Aero package.

On the track, drivers can make use of three ZR1X-specific driving modes to use – or conserve – power from the high-voltage battery. Endurance holds charge, qualifying optimises power output for fast laps, and push-to-pass gives the driver the full amount of power on tap.

There have also been tweaks to the Performance Traction Management (PTM) Pro mode, which turns off traction and stability control, while also providing drivers with regenerative braking torque vectoring, front-axle pre-control and customisable launch control.

“From day one, we designed the mid-engine Corvette architecture with ZR1X in mind,” said General Motors senior vice president, Ken Morris.

“This is the most revolutionary platform in Corvette history, supporting the widest range of American sports cars and delivering world-class performance at every level.”

The ZR1X has also been spied testing at the Nürburgring, and while an official lap time has yet to be announced, it’s expected to be faster than the Ford Mustang GTD, which stands as the fastest American car around the Nordschleife.

Sadly, it’s unlikely the ZR1X will come to Australia, as its ZR1 sibling isn’t sold here. The flagship of the local Corvette range is the Z06, which uses the same 5.5-litre V8 engine, sans turbochargers.