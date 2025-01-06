The Ford Ranger remains Australia’s favourite new model, topping the charts in 2024 as the full details of last year’s sales information has been released today by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

But despite having two of the top six best-sellers (the Everest was sixth), it’s Toyota that was the big winner (unsurprisingly) with the most sales overall. In fact, Toyota’s dominance was immense, claiming a whopping 19.5 per cent of the total market share, meaning almost one in every five new vehicles sold in 2024 was a Toyota.

Total sales in Australia reached a new record high, hitting 1,236,602 to surpass last year’s 1,216,780 new vehicles sold. This figure could remain a record with sales expected to decline in 2025 as cost-of-living pressures and a Federal Election impact new car buyers.

While utes continue to be popular, the Toyota HiLux was the third best-seller and the Isuzu D-Max was fourth, the biggest takeaway from the 2024 sales data is obvious – Australians have embraced hybrids far more than electric vehicles.

Sales of ‘electrified vehicles’ (which includes full-electric, plug-in hybrids and conventional hybrids) were up 45.9 per cent in 2024, with the majority of that growth coming from the latter two technologies. Plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) grew more than 100 per cent, but from a low base, while traditional hybrids grew 76 per cent, largely thanks to the popularity of models like Toyota’s RAV4 SUV. That was the second best-selling model of the year, finishing less than 5000 sales behind the Ranger.

“What a difference a year makes in the auto industry,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s head of sales, marketing and franchise operations. “Twelve months earlier, we delivered 72,000 hybrid cars. At the time, we were of course up front about our production shortages, we simply couldn’t get all the cars our customers wanted. Especially hybrid cars.”

Hanley added: “As the 2024 results show, we overcame those shortages, lifting our sales by some 26,000 vehicles, and our market share by almost two full percentage points. Where did that growth come from? It’s not hard to see. That growth was driven by our buyers.

“Toyota alone accounted for almost 70 per cent of all hybrid electric vehicles sold last year. Not that long ago, we had a 90 per cent share. So it’s great to see other car makers recognising the benefits of conventional hybrids and moving into this space. In December, we also reached a milestone, passing half a million hybrid sales since the first, first press, sorry, was launched way back in October of 2001.”

As for EV sales, they proved relatively flat, growing by just 4.8 per cent, which gave Hanley an opportunity to hit back at critics that have claimed Toyota’s hybrid-led offerings aren’t in keeping with market demands.

“Well, the plain truth is that demand for battery electric vehicles in markets around the world is not living up to the hype,” the Toyota chief said. “Just because you build them, or legislate them, or even provide, I should say, cash incentives for them, it doesn’t always mean the buyers will come.”

Not that Toyota is ignoring the EV market entirely, but Hanley is confident that the brand’s focus on hybrids is the right decision to meet customer needs in the short-term.

“As Toyota has said on many occasions, full battery electric vehicles do not meet the requirements of all Australian customers, at least not for right now,” he said.

“Having said that, please don’t misunderstand our commentary. Please also understand that Toyota is absolutely committed to BEVs. We have one on the market now, the BZ4X, and at least two more coming by the end of next year. We completely understand that BEVs will become an increasingly important part of the automotive landscape. It’s just that the transition will take longer than some pundits are claiming.”

Best selling brands

1. Toyota

2. Ford

3. Mazda

4. Kia

5. Mitsubishi

6. Hyundai

7. MG

8. Isuzu

9. Nissan

10. GWM

Best selling models

1. Ford Ranger

2. Toyota RAV4

3. Toyota HiLux

4. Isuzu D-Max

5. Mitsubishi Outlander

6. Ford Everest

7. Toyota Corolla

8. Mazda CX-5

9. MG ZS

10. Kia Sportage