Introduced in the 2013 title Gran Turismo 6, Vision Gran Turismo vehicles are what can be born out of car design without restrictions, and a focus on the virtual world.

Having since featured in Gran Turismo Sport (2017) and Gran Turismo 7 (2022), VGT has covered most bases, from mind-bending supercars to electric hot hatches – such as this week’s Opel Corsa GSE.

With this new addition in mind, we thought we’d pick our top five favourite Vision Gran Turismo cars from the past three games.

Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo

Back to where it all began. Mercedes-Benz AMG’s entry was the first car to feature in the VGT series, after breaking cover in the real world at the 2013 Los Angeles motor show.

Its design was reminiscent of the then-contemporary SLS AMG, however it unquestionably influenced the later AMG GT, given the latter launched less than a year later.

Like the AMG GT, the AMG VGT was powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine (albeit in 5.5-litre capacity rather than the production model’s 4.0-litre mill), while its racing version used the same N/A 6.2-litre V8 as what’s still used by AMG’s GT3 contenders.

It was then also featured not only in future Gran Turismo games but also in the 2017 film Justice League.

Mazda LM55 Vision Gran Turismo

Inspired by the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning Mazda 787B (which carried the #55), the LM55 VGT was the first car from the series to feature a rotary engine, and provided a theoretical preview of what Mazda could make if it wanted to re-enter global sports car racing.

While that hasn’t happened, there are elements of its ‘Kodo’ design language that still resonate through Mazda’s current road car range, however we still haven’t seen the rotary engine make a true comeback.

Like the Mercedes-AMG, Mazda also displayed the LM55 VGT in real life, appearing as a part of the brand’s Goodwood Festival of Speed sculpture in 2015, alongside the 787B.

Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo

It’s hard to believe it’s 10 years since Bugatti’s first and so far only VGT entry was launched, but we’re already past the point of the road car it inspired ending production.

Unveiled at the 2015 Frankfurt motor show, the Bugatti VGT was launched around the same time as production of the Veyron was coming to an end, though what it was previewing was the next album: the Chiron.

Designed as more of an LMP1 racer than a record-setting road car, Bugatti’s VGT utilised a quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 engine, and could reach a theoretical top speed of 447km/h. The display car was based on a true pre-production Chiron chassis, though it was far lighter than the production model.

The Chiron was launched just a year later, though it – as well as Bugatti’s famed W16 engine – have now met their respective ends.

BMW Vision Gran Turismo

Recognise this? BMW could be accused of spinning a handful of production cars off its 2014 Vision GT, which was largely inspired by the 3.0 CSL, not least because of its striking paint job.

With a twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six under the bonnet, it served as direct inspiration for the first-generation BMW M2, which hit the real roads less than two years later.

Almost a decade later, BMW revealed the M4-based 3.0 CSL wearing a near identical livery and with toned-down bodywork, and though it was a direct tribute of the original, there’s more than a hint of the VGT in there.

Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo

The longest title gets saved for last, with Hyundai’s luxury brand Geneses launching the X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo in 2023, becoming one of the most recent in-game VGT models.

A low-slung, front-engined coupe, it has all the hallmarks of classic European grand tourers, but utilises a relatively familiar twin-turbo 3.3-litre V6 engine – albeit one with an electric supercharger.

An upgraded racing version was later launched, called the X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, however it was the former model that stole the spotlight at this year’s Bathurst 12 Hour, completing laps around Mount Panorama with Genesis ambassador, Jacky Ickx.

However, while the game concept has a V6 engine, the version which toured the track had a distinctive V8 howl – hopefully previewing a production model.