The current ‘A90’ GR Supra is soon ending production, as the ‘Final Edition’ variant rolls out into select global markets.

It has been a twin to the BMW Z4 since launching in 2019, however the impending end of the German convertible’s production run at the Magna Steyr plant in Austria signals the end for both models.

Toyota has remained relatively coy on the future of the Supra, though Japanese reports have pointed to a new-generation model potentially arriving in 2027, with power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.

Now the Japanese brand’s North American division has given the most recent word on the next GR Supra, even if it hasn’t completely pulled back the curtains.

“It would be logical that we would have a next-gen Supra. But when and how is still TBD,” Cooper Ericksen, Toyota North America’s senior vice president of Product Planning and Strategy told MotorTrend.

“Definitely there will be a gap. The question is how big will that gap be. It is our goal to have a gap that is significantly less [than the last one].

“A product like Supra, it’s made it to a point where now we have a Final Edition and the reason is it’s just not cost effective with all the new regulations and investment we have to make.

“It needs to be a new house. When we can get the new house built is the question. It’s our goal to have a next-generation Supra. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“My goal is to get a great next-gen product that our enthusiast crowd can fall in love with again.”

It’s not yet clear who Toyota would partner with to twin the next Supra with another model.

As previously reported, Toyota is committing to running the A90 GR Supra in Supercars from 2026, where it’ll be powered by a V8 engine and homologated by Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“The answer to that is very simple; the car you see today, and the brand Supra, will continue,” Toyota Australia’s Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Sean Hanley, said in October last year.

“The car you see today will continue for years, and if and when a new model – which I fully expect to happen at some point in the future – we’ll convert over.

“That’s not in the foreseeable years, though. What you see today will continue, and the Supra brand name will continue.”