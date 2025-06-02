The former Top Gear hosts moved to Amazon Prime in 2016, and completed 46 episodes until their tenure on The Grand Tour wrapped up in September 2024 with the emotional finale, ‘One for the Road’.

Though all three have continued to produce TV shows – either for Amazon or other networks – they have vowed to no longer be involved in any projects together.

However, Amazon isn’t going to retire The Grand Tour, with the motoring show set to come back with three new hosts.

UK newspaper The Sun reports Thomas Holland, James Engelsman and Francis Bourgeois will head the reborn show, though their appointment hasn’t been officially announced and has only been attributed to insider sources.

Holland and Engelsman are the current faces of Throttle House, a motoring YouTube channel which has amassed nearly 3.3 million subscribers, one of the largest of its kind in the UK.

Bourgeois meanwhile is most famous for his train-centric video content, though he’s also appeared in car-related videos with famous names such as former Top Gear host Chris Harris.

While the host lineup is yet to be confirmed, it presents an interesting mix of on-screen talent should The Grand Tour be reborn, with an existing pair of hosts teamed with someone most famous for his solo work.

It wouldn’t be the first time Clarkson, Hammond and May have left a series but the show has gone on, as Top Gear continued following their departure in 2015.

A revolving door of hosts followed, though Top Gear found its feet from 2019 when cricket star Freddie Flintoff, comedian Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris became its three main presenters.

Top Gear was officially axed last year, following a crash which left Flintoff with multiple facial injuries.