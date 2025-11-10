Toyota’s best-selling ute has been leaked online just hours before covers are officially due to come off, with the new-generation model appearing to get a drastic new look.
Images uploaded to instagram by bfmsoficial – taken from a video published before embargo by Auto Societies but subsequently taken down – have previewed what we’ll officially see later today, as the HiLux gets a heavy update.
As previously reported, its platform and cabin section from the A- to C-pillars are identical to the current model, however there’s an all-new face with slim headlights, a squared off-grille and angular edges, plus a tougher-looking rear end which includes a ‘TOYOTA’ stamped tailgate.
A handful of versions of the new HiLux – sold in Thailand as the HiLux Travo – have been photographed, including a ‘Prerunner’, an ‘Overland’, a ‘4Trex’ and even what’s believed to be an electric variant called the ‘Travo-e’.
Excluding the electric HiLux, all other variants are powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, believed to be a carry-over of the ‘1GD-FTV’ widely found in the Australian HiLux lineup.
Australian government approval documents have previously shown the 2.8-litre turbo-diesel will go mild-hybrid across the range, while a high-output version similar to that found in the GR Sport will also continue.
The images uploaded online also show a significantly revised cabin, featuring a new dashboard, a digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment touchscreen, and a Prado-style gear selector with a manual mode.
While the current HiLux is also available with a six-speed automatic transmission, the Prado – which uses the same 2.8-litre engine – comes with an eight-speed. The images of the gear selector suggest the extra two ratios may feature.
Not much is known about the electric HiLux, however plans for the battery-powered ute were leaked from last week’s Japan Mobility Show.
Toyota already produces an electric HiLux – officially named the HiLux BEV (battery-electric vehicle) prototype – however it’s not available for the generation public, instead being supplied to mining giant BHP.
More information on the new Toyota HiLux will be officially announced at 4pm AEDT today.
