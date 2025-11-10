There was a time when the Fast and Furious film franchise was based around simple heists and busting bad guys while undercover, before it became the unrealistic phenomenon we get now.

Following the success of the first time, ‘The Fast and the Furious’, a sequel was released in 2003, with ‘2 Fast 2 Furious’ arguably launching at the peak of automotive tuning culture.

Filled with Japanese import cars, one of the star cars driven by protagonist Brien O’Conner – played by Paul Walker – was a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 7, instantly recognisable thanks to its metallic yellow and green paint, plus of-its-time graphics and body modifications.

Just four stunt cars were reportedly made by Eddie Paul for the film’s technical advisor, Craig Lieberman, and number one of which is now being offered at auction by Bonham’s.

A part of a wider movie car collection going under the hammer in Paris later this month, the Lancer Evo 7 is reportedly tuned to produce 246kW, up from the standard 206kW output from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Fitted with ‘numerous special details’ from when it was used for filming, the car is also sold with its current Norwegian owner’s title.

The price? Bonham’s estimates it could sell for anywhere between €250,000 ($444,000) and €500,000 ($888,000), which would make it one of the most expensive Fast and Furious franchise cars to sell at auction – though the record belongs to Han’s Veilside Mazda RX-7 from Tokyo Drift, which sold for £911,000 ($1.84 million) earlier this year.