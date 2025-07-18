Toyota Australia has announced the recall of 69,586 vehicles in Australia, impacting the C-HR, Camry, Corolla (including GR Corolla), Corolla Cross, GR Yaris, Kluger and RAV4.

According to the Japanese carmaker, the seven models are impacted by a fault which could cause the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster featured to appear blank.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a combination meter system where various information is displayed (warning and indicator lights, vehicle gauges, messages etc.) in a 12.3-inch display monitor in the instrument panel,” the carmaker said in its recall notice.

“Due to improper programming of the combination meter, unnecessary data is repeatedly written to a memory device in the combination meter when the combination meter operates, causing the memory device to deteriorate earlier than intended.

“If this occurs, the monitor will not be displayed at ignition on, and will remain in this state. Driving without a speedometer and any warning may result in an increased risk of an accident in certain driving conditions.”

While Toyota says owners of affected vehicles can continue to drive their cars, it requests owners to contact their preferred dealership to arrange recall completion. However, “in the event owners turn on their vehicle and the combination meter remains a blank screen, please contact your local/preferred dealer.”

The brand says the recall remedy should take 60 to 150 minutes to complete, though owners may be required to make the vehicle available for a longer period of time.

A list of model years and Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) impacted by the recall can be found here.