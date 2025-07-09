Company founder Horacio Pagani has paid tribute to the long-tail racing cars of the 1950s and 1960s with this, the Pagani Huayra Codalunga Speedster.

Based on the fixed-roof Codalunga revealed in June 2022, the Speedster features a removable roof, allowing occupants to experience its sonorous V12 engine with as few physical barriers as possible.

Behind the driver sits a twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 engine, developed for Pagani by Mercedes-AMG, as have been all the power units used by the carmaker.

Its 635kW and 1110Nm outputs are sent to the rear wheels, either through a seven-speed automated manual transmission, or a traditional three-pedal manual transmission, complete with a very retro gated shifter.

While the Codalunga Speedster retains Pagani’s traditional quad exhaust outlets from the centre of the rear bumper, it also features two more outlets under the diffuser – or one for every two cylinders in total.

The V12 engine is mounted to a carbo-titanium and carbo-triax monocoque (claimed to be entirely new), to which an active suspension system – complete with double wishbones front and rear, variable-rate springs and coaxial dampers – are fitted.

Brembo has supplied its carbon-fibre brakes to the rapid convertible, sitting behind 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear, both shod in Pirelli Trofeo R tyres.

Exterior design for the Speedster is almost identical to the Codalunga, except for its removable roof of course. Despite this, Pagani says the windscreen and side windows sit even lower, however this may be in comparison with the standard Huayra.

Pagani also claims the roof design is new too, leading into a cabin which could encapsulate the excess of the 1960s.

This includes hammered and hand-stitched leathers, solid-milled metals, a carbon-fibre framed and mahogany inserted steering wheel and gear selector, as well as exclusive fabric upholstery.

In case occupants forget they’re in a Pagani, the brand’s quad-exhaust tip signature sits ahead of the gear selector.

Pagani says it’ll build 10 examples of the Codalunga Speedster, double the production figure of its fixed-roof counterpart.

“Every Pagani is born to bring into form the unique vision each person has of a Hypercar,” said Horacio Pagani.

“For some, it must be extreme, bold, and able to captivate at first glance; for others, it embodies elegance, restraint, and harmony.

“From these different interpretations arise studies, research, and solutions that lead to strikingly distinct results, yet always recognizable by the Pagani signature: the purity of the lines, the absolute attention to every detail, and the balance between aesthetics and function.

“The Huayra Codalunga Speedster is a tribute to those who imagine their sports car as an icon of lightness and momentum, shaped by essential lines that transcend time with ease.”