The Guinness World Record for the greatest distance travelled on a single tank of fuel is now held by a Skoda Superb, after one of the Czech brand’s rally drivers drove the liftback more than 2800km.

European Rally Champion Miko Marczyk was tasked with setting the new record, and chose Skoda’s liftback Superb to make the attempt.

Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, the 110kW and 360Nm powerplant drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering a claimed fuel consumption of 4.8L/100km.

However, Marczyk was able to almost halve that figure by consuming an average of just 2.61L/100km from the 66-litre tank across what became a 2831km journey, setting the new record in the process.

Only one change was made to the standard, base-spec Superb in the fitment of springs from the flagship Sportline, which lowered its ride height by 15mm, improving its aerodynamics.

While Skoda hasn’t announced how long the journey took, it says Marczky maintained “lower speeds of around 80km/h”, while also using the Superb’s ‘Eco’ drive mode, which de-couples the clutch when not accelerating or braking.

The attempt wasn’t made by himself though, with a support vehicle driving two or three kilometres ahead, warning the rally champion of any route changes to plan ahead.

By completing the 2831km drive on a single tank, the record is well ahead of not only the EV range record (1205km, Lucid Air Grand Touring) but also that of a hybrid vehicle (2208km, Roewe D7 DMH).

In bad news for hypermiling enthusiasts in Australia, we miss out on the turbo-diesel Skoda Superb, with only the 195kW turbo-petrol Sportline sold locally.