MG’s first ute is set to go on sale in the coming months, and it’ll adopt a different technical philosophy to most dual-cabs on sale by using coil springs in the rear.

Rather than a majority of its rivals and the best-selling utes in Australia which largely feature leaf spring rear ends with a solid axle, the MG U9 will move to not only coil springs but also an independent multi-link rear suspension setup, something not seen outside of the BYD Shark 6.

It will give the MG U9 a major point of difference, not only in comparison to the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux, but also to the rear leaf-sprung LDV Terron 9, which is the same ute except for a different grille and other minor cosmetic differences.

While independent rear suspension is common in passenger cars, it’s far less so in commercial vehicles like utes, where coil springs are relatively rare compared to traditional leaf springs, mated with solid rear axles.

Leaf-sprung axles are the optimal design for load-carrying however there can be comfort compromises, while a multi-link rear setup is better suited for the opposite.

Despite this, in MG’s Australian government approval documents to sell the U9 locally, it is not only listed with a braked towing capacity of 3500kg (the limit for vehicles with a 50mm tow ball), but also payloads ranging from about 820kg to 1100kg.

This is on par with most of the popular utes sold in Australia, with the higher figure matching the leaf-sprung Terron 9. It’s yet to be seen whether the change in rear suspension gives the MG U9 superior ride compared to the LDV, without compromise when it’s loaded up.

“We researched the Australian market and listened to local drivers ahead of our MGU9 product development,” a spokesperson for MG Motor Australia told Torquecafe.

“Our learnings – Australians have so much love for the outdoors, sport and adventure lifestyle, but often the utes they drive just don’t offer the comfort they want or deserve.

“MG Motor set the goal of no compromise on driving comfort or capability as a workhorse. And, to do this meant, an advanced multi-link rear suspension platform especially for this market.

“By reducing road noise and vibration while improving traction, handling and comfort, the multi-link rear suspension delivers versatile performance while balancing the U9’s rough road durability with driving dynamics.”

All examples of the MG U9 will be powered by a 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, capable of developing 160kW. LDV’s Terron 9 has confirmed outputs of 163kW and 520Nm.

Drive will be sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

MG is yet to confirm full Australian specifications and pricing for the U9.