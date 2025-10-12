High-end brands go to great lengths to keep customers happy, but Porsche looks to go one step above for its Singapore clientele, revealing the concept of a new dealership with its own race track.

Due to open in 2027, the Porsche Experience Centre Singapore (or PEC Singapore) will not only feature a traditional showroom full of 911s, Taycans, Macans and Cayennes, but also what the brand claims as a “world-first ‘‘drive-through track experience’ design”, with the circuit passing through the facility.

While it won’t see cars passing showroom customers at high speeds while browsing the forecourt, it’ll be visible from a platform connecting the two parts of the dealership, leading onto the main straight.

Also included will be a double S-curve and a bus-stop chicane, while the facility itself will house an open dynamic handling pad, plus a low-friction track.

From Porsche’s renders, it appears PEC Singapore will be located next to the Changi Airport, a similar concept as the Brisbane Auto Mall – a $1 billion dealership project which was axed in 2023, having been announced in 2015 as a joint venture between the Brisbane Airport Corporation and AP Eagers.

“Once a year with the iconic F1 night race, Singapore becomes the region’s motorsport hotspot,” said Yannick Ott, Porsche Asia Pacific’s director of marketing.

“We are immensely proud to further extend Singapore’s standing with the final design of the Porsche Experience Centre Singapore.”