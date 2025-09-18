The Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series will fall into line with the vast majority of the brand’s Australian lineup next year when a new hybrid powertrain is added.

Announced in June, the LandCruiser 300 Series ‘performance hybrid’ will debut locally in the first half of 2026, sharing the same powertrain which is also found in the Tundra pickup.

Today, Toyota announced the hybrid powertrain will be available in the LandCruiser Sahara ZX and GR Sport variants, the two flagship grades of the popular 4×4 SUV.

Like the rest of the LandCruiser range, the Sahara ZX and GR Sport are currently only powered by a twin-turbo 3.3-litre diesel V6, producing 227kW and 700Nm. It’s expected their identical $146,910 plus on-road costs price tags will rise with the introduction of the hybrid system.

While Toyota hasn’t announced specific outputs, it has confirmed the LandCruiser hybrid will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-litre petrol V6 engine – actual displacement of 3.4 litres – which is mated to a powerful electric motor generator in a parallel hybrid layout.

This powertrain is also found overseas in the LandCruiser’s Lexus twin, the LX700h, where the engine and electric motor combination produces up to 341kW and 790Nm. Drive continues to be sent to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The engine runs constantly at speeds above 30km/h, however below this it’s possible for the electric motor to be the sole provider of power.

Based on images shared by Toyota Australia, the only way to externally tell the difference between the turbo-diesel and hybrid LandCruiser 300 Series will be a small ‘HEV’ badge on the doors.

Toyota’s choice to market the system as a ‘performance hybrid’ likely comes from its inability to save fuel compared to the turbo-diesel.

In the US market Lexus LX, the hybrid consumes just 0.6L/100km less than the non-hybrid petrol engine, which in Australia is more than 3.0L/100km thirstier than the diesel.

US versions of the LX700h weigh approximately 130kg more than their non-hybrid counterparts.

The addition of the electrified powertrain in the LandCruiser will give Toyota 10 models on sale in Australia with a hybrid system available, not including the mild-hybrid LandCruiser Prado and HiLux.

Crucially, it will launch just as the next level of emissions limits comes into effect in Australia.

Under the New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES), brands are fined $100 for every gram per kilometre (g/km) their vehicles are over the emissions limits.

For ‘Type 2’ light-commercial and off-road vehicles such as the LandCruiser, this means a target of 210g/km in 2025, 180g/km in 2026, 150g/km in 2027, 122g/km in 2028 and 110g/km in 2029.

The turbo-diesel LandCruiser 300 Series has a combined emissions output of 235g/km, meaning next year each vehicle sold will incur penalties of $5500. It’s not yet known what the emissions figure of the hybrid powertrain is.