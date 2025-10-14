First launched as a utilitarian and rugged off-roader, the G-Wagen (officially the G-Class) is now sold not only in its true-to-original 4×4 state but also as a performance V8 SUV, and even an electric vehicle.

Only Land Rover’s Defender and Discovery come close to offering the same breadth of experiences from off-road capability to luxury, though this relatively small segment means it is exposed to potential competition.

Speaking to UK publication Autocar, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner was asked whether a G-Wagen competitor – previously hinted at by the brand’s former head of design – was in the works, replying: “Stay tuned”.

When specifically asked whether Audi could have a direct rival to the likes of the Land Rover Defender – ironically a vehicle styled by now-Audi chief creative officer Massimo Frascella – Döllner simply replied: “Don’t give up on that dream”.

In 2023, now-former Audi design boss Marc Lichte said an off-road capable 4×4 was possible, saying: “There is potential because there are only two premium players (G-Wagen and Land Rover) and I think there is a space for a third one”.

While the segment is relatively limited at the moment, Audi might not be the only German brand looking to take a slice of the G-Wagen pie.

In August, Automotive News reported BMW will launch its own take on the G-Wagen formula in 2029, and do so with the familiar underpinnings of the popular X5 SUV.

Codenamed ‘G74’ and built in the US, the ‘Rugged’ – its name, according to BMW Blog – will reportedly be tougher than the X5 both in appearance and off-road capability, though like the Mercedes 4×4 it’s expected to retain some luxury trimmings.

Few details are known about the upcoming model, however with a new X5 set to launch in late 2026, it’s expected more potential powertrain details will come to light within the next 12 months.

If it is to go head-to-head with the G-Wagen, it’ll need to offer a variety of powertrains. While Australia only gets a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine in the G63, in other markets the G-Wagen is offered with inline six-cylinder engines, both in petrol and diesel guise.