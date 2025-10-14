GAC will finally launch in Australia from November 2025, having previously announced its intentions to be here earlier in the year, adding to what is already a highly saturated market.

The Guangzhou Automobile Group, one of China’s biggest carmakers, will launch next month with three models: The Aion V mid-sized electric SUV, the turbo-petrol Emzoom small SUV, and the very Australian-sounding M8 plug-in hybrid people-mover.

“Launching GAC in Australia is an exceptional milestone for our brand,” GAC Australia deputy general manager, Cheney Liang, said in a media release.

“I have no doubt that Australian customers will welcome our range of high-quality, innovative models with keen interest, and become accustomed to the elevated ownership experience we are set to offer.”

The Aion V is essentially GAC’s rival to the Tesla Model Y, measuring 4605m long, 1854mm wide and 1686mm tall, riding on a 27755mm wheelbase.

Market-dependent, it’s offered with CATL batteries ranging from 62kWh to 90kWh, while being powered by electric motors with 100kW to 165kW. It also served as the basis of Toyota’s bZ3X electric SUV which remains off limits for Australia.

GAC is more likely to succeed with the Emzoom, given the higher demand for petrol-powered models than electric vehicles in Australia currently.

Powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, the front-wheel drive Emzoom features a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Measuring 4410mm long, 1850mm wide and 1600mm tall on a 2650mm wheelbase, it’ll drop into the competitive small SUV segment, currently led by the likes of the Hyundai Kona, MG ZS, GWM Haval Jolion, and Chery Tiggo 4.

Finally the GAC M8 PHEV serves as the latest contender in an ever-expanding people-mover segment, with its turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine and two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission producing 274kW and 630Nm in China.

More details on GAC’s local lineup will be announced at its official launch.