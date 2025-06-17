Kia was criticised about the Tasman’s styling even before the ute was revealed, and though the addition of body-coloured wheel-arches have helped to soften the blow, it still looks quite different to most dual-cabs on Australian roads.

That may not be the case for long though, as ARB has unveiled a series of design renders for its potential future Tasman accessories.

Though none have been confirmed for production as yet, they show what a loaded-up Tasman could look like, prepared to take on the bush or beach.

Most of the Tasmans pictured include two-post bullbars with integrated driving lights and recovery points, connected to integrated side steps which also act as protection for the bottom of the doors.

One of the renders shows a smaller nudge bar and bash plate, though it still features recovery points.

At the back, the factory tub has been removed for a number of theoretical alternatives, from a half-tray and half-size storage unit, to full-size storage with a spare wheel carrier.

The tub-fitted pickup has also been given the digital treatment, getting a hardlid to fit additional accessories.

While Kia itself will offer accessories for the Tasman, it’s yet to detail what these will look like.

The Weekender (or WKNDR) concept at the Seoul motor show featured an even bigger suspension lift, beefy front and rear bumpers with integrated recovery points, off-road tyres, and multiple accessories for camping in the tub, though it too hasn’t yet been locked in for production.