The Peugeot E-208 GTi has been unveiled, joining the Alpine A290 as one of the only hot hatches to be made by a French brand, keeping the nation’s lineage of pocket rocket cars alive.

Based on the E-208 city car, the new GTi marks the return of the three-letter badge for the first time in five years, having last been affixed to the 308 GTi. The GTi name stretches back more than 40 years to the 205 GTi, introduced in 1984, and has since been used on the 306, 206, 207, and 208, among others.

However, while all of Peugeot’s previous GTi-badged models have been petrol-powered, the E-208 GTi is electric, with a 206kW and 345Nm electric motor driving the front wheels.

That’s a significant improvement on the 115kW and 260Nm outputs of the standard E-208, helping the GTi to accelerate from 0-100km/h in a respectable 5.7 seconds. It tops out at 180km/h.

Feeding the electric motor is a 54kWh gross capacity CATL battery, providing up to 350km of driving range on the WLTP test cycle. It can be charged at up to 100kW DC, while the battery can also act as a portable power source thanks to its vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

It isn’t just about straight-line performance and efficiency though, with the E-208 GTi sitting 30mm lower than the standard E-208, while its front and rear tracks have been widened by 56mm and 27mm respectively. This helps to overcome its circa-1600kg kerb weight.

Sitting under the guards are a set of 18-inch wheels (shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres), claimed to be inspired by the design of the ‘Hole’ wheels on the 205 GTi while still helping to cool the 355mm rotor and four-piston caliper front brakes.

Cosmetically, the GTi gets a host of changes beyond the wheels, including redesigned lower front and rear bumpers, a front lip spoiler, a rear diffuser with LED fog light and an exclusive red paint finish.

Cabin tweaks include sportier front seats with integrated headrests and a 205-style stripe, GTi-specific instrument graphics, Alcantara trim and red accents throughout.

“Having been involved in the creation of the original 205 GTi 40 years ago, this new era of innovation with the E-208 GTi is especially meaningful to me and I am happy to find again the typical Peugeot GTi agility and steering feeling,” said Senior Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport, Jean Marc Finot.

“I am proud to present a car that combines racing excellence with modern driving pleasure.”

Peugeot is yet to announce a price for the E-208 GTi, however it’s unlikely to come to Australia, as the standard E-208 isn’t sold here.