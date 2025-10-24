With data showing motorcyclists account for 20 per cent of all fatalities on New South Wales roads, the state government has announced a raft of reforms aimed at reducing the number of collisions – as well as the fatality rate.

In what it claims to be “the most significant motorcycle safety reforms in nearly 20 years”, the New South Wales government released the result of consulting with more than 70 riders, trainers and safety experts on how to better protect its most vulnerable riders.

While not yet confirmed to become law – with the New South Wales government saying “these reforms will be staged over multiple years to allow for detailed program design, industry-wide communication and preparation of training providers – there are five key reforms.

Under the reforms, the use of protective gloves will become mandatory to all learner and provisional riders licensed in the state, a step up on the current requirement to have an approved helmet.

On top of this, learner riders will need to wear hi-vis vests, while before gaining their licence, they’ll need to take part in an extended pre-learner course, with more training from experienced riding instructors.

New South Wales is also expected to introduce new online learning modules and knowledge testing, resulting in more theory-based requirements.

Finally, pre-learners will be subjected to group on-road coaching and assessment prior to gaining their licence, bringing New South Wales into line with other jurisdictions.

“The Government acknowledges that these reforms may place additional demands on riders. However, NSW’s motorcycle training pathway is subsidised to support high-quality training for riders and will remain one of the most affordable in Australia,” a government media release read.

The announcement of the reforms comes after 68 riders and pillion passengers died in New South Wales in 2024, an increase of 34 per cent on the year prior.

While motorcyclists are 34 times more likely to die in a crash compared to other road users, it’s an even more grim outlook for learners and provisional riders, the former of which are more than seven times as likely to be killed in a crash compared to fully licensed riders.