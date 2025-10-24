The Toyota Corolla Cross can easily be put in the softer end of the brand’s model lineup, with its day-to-day focus well and truly on being good on paved surfaces.

But what if it were to take the place of the LandCruiser Prado, or even the full-size LC? Toyota has asked that question with this, the Corolla Cross Hybrid Nasu Edition.

Built for this year’s SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) show in Las Vegas, it’s a bespoke concept crafted by Toyota’s US Service Parts and Accessories Development (SPAD) team.

Previously responsible for a Prado ute and off-road ready RAV4, the SPAD team took the same ethos to the Corolla Cross, and tried to invoke the SUV with the “adventurous spirit of Mt. Nasu in Japan”.

Riding on Toyota Tacoma TRD wheels shod in Toyo Open Country A/T III all-terrain tyres, the Corolla Cross also gets a suspension lift to give it extra clearance for off-road trails.

Fitted with a unique body kit which incorporates wider wheel-arch flares, a new bumper design and even a bonnet scoop, there’s also adventurous accessories such as rock sliders, a cargo basket and an articulating roof rack set.

Painted in a bespoke purple colour reminiscent of an eggplant – also known as Nasu in Japanese – the exterior gets Toyota lightbars and fog lights, as well as exterior ambient lighting.

Despite the bonnet scoop, there’s no turbo in the engine bay, with the Corolla Cross retaining its 2.0-litre petrol engine and three electric motors to continue as a hybrid.

“With the Corolla Cross Nasu Edition, we’re showing how one of our most popular and accessible nameplates can be reimagined to embody Toyota’s adventurous spirit,” said Toyota Marketing group vice president, Mike Tripp.

“This concept demonstrates that possibility isn’t limited to our trucks and body-on-frame SUVs – it extends across our lineup. At Toyota, we believe in building vehicles that empower our customers to do more, explore more, and achieve more, and the Nasu Edition is a bold example of that philosophy.”

It will be on display at this year’s SEMA show, running from November 4 to 7.