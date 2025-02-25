What birthday present do you get the man who already has nine motorcycle world titles and a new career as a four-wheeled racer? Apparently, the answer is a special edition BMW.

The German brand has ripped the covers off the M4 CS Edition VR46, which is actually a pair of specials designed to celebrate the relationship between the brand and Valentino Rossi. The team at BMW and Rossi himself helped create the two distinct models – Sport and Style.

The Edition VR46 are set apart from the ‘standard’ M4 CS by the unique finishes, with two distinctive blue colours for each model (Marina Bay Blue for the Sport and Tanzanite Blue for the Style) with a lot of exposed carbon fibre elements. The Style version also comes with a large ‘46’ painted on the doors in a darker shade of blue. And, of course, it wouldn’t be Rossi without his signature bright yellow, which is used as highlights for the kidney grille outline and one of the spokes on the forged alloy wheels.

The Edition VR46 is powered by the same 405kW six-cylinder twin-turbo engine as regular M4 CS. which is enough for a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

“There is no other brand that has motorsport so deeply rooted in its DNA as BMW M,” Rossi said. “I am proud to be a BMW M works driver, and to share this passion. The fact that there is now a special VR46 edition, in which I was involved from the very beginning of the design process, makes me proud. When I see the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 out on the road or on the race track later, it will be very cool.”

Naturally, only 46 examples of each will be built, making sure they are suitably exclusive, but if you’re lucky enough to buy one you don’t just get the car. The 92 owners will also get a personal meeting with Rossi at his VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, Italy, as well as a BMW M Driving Experience at the Misano circuit.