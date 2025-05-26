At the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2025, BMW unveiled the second-generation M2 CS, its faster variant of the smallest M car.

While most of its design is largely unchanged from the standard M2, at the back of the CS a ducktail spoiler is seamlessly integrated into the boot, standing out more than the base sports coupe.

A revised splitter sits at the front of the car, while the rear diffuser has also been tweaked. BMW has also fitted a set of new-look wheels, coloured gold on this particular example.

Unfortunately, that’s all the brand has shown off thus far, with technical details about the M2 CS to be revealed later this week.

Reports from publications such as Carscoops claim the new M2 CS will make 390kW from its twin-turbo 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, a decent bump from the M2’s 353kW output.

For context, the first-gen M2 saw the CS score power and torque increases (from 272kW/465Nm to 331kW/550Nm).

BMW’s CS models have traditionally been lighter than the standard and Competition models, meaning we can expect the M2 CS to weigh less than 1700kg.

More details will be revealed on May 28.